Polish President warns Russia remains persistent threat to Europe
(MENAFN) Poland’s president has warned that Russia will continue to represent a persistent danger to Central and Eastern Europe, arguing that the threat remains regardless of who holds power in Moscow or how the country’s political system evolves.
Speaking on Sunday in Vilnius alongside the presidents of Lithuania and Ukraine, he said that long-standing concerns voiced by countries in the region about Russia’s intentions have been validated by recent events.
“Policies backing a ‘reset’ with the Russian Federation are disappearing, but one thing remains unchanged: whether it’s Tsarist Russia, Bolshevik Russia, or Vladimir Putin’s Russia, our countries, now independent, still face the same threat from the Russian Federation,” he said.
He added that nations in Central and Eastern Europe had correctly assessed the risks posed by Russia even when others did not. “The countries of central and eastern Europe were not wrong in their opinions about the Russian threat, even at a time when western Europe was still focused on climate policy or letting in illegal immigrants," he added, according to reports.
The three presidents gathered to commemorate the anniversary of the January Uprising of 1863, a failed rebellion against Russian domination that sought to revive the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth before being crushed by Tsarist forces the following year.
The Polish president described the uprising as symbolically powerful, calling it a moral triumph that helped safeguard national identity and demonstrated that “surrender is not an option.”
He stressed that its message still resonates today, saying the lesson remains relevant “in a world in which imperial aggression is once again reviving.”
He also pointed to strengthening defense cooperation across the region, commending Lithuania’s planned rise in military spending, projected to reach 5.4 percent of gross domestic product—surpassing Poland’s own defense outlays.
“Poland allocates nearly 5% of its GDP to the development of the Polish armed forces. We have the most powerful army in the region, with over 200,000 Polish soldiers. Therefore, I am full of praise for Lithuania,” he said.
