Peskov says EU is led by weak politicians unable to face Trump
(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described Europe as being led by a “weak generation” of politicians who are unable to resist the assertive approach of US President Donald Trump. Peskov noted that Trump’s political style is shaped by the principles of tough, uncompromising business, which he uses to advance both his personal and national interests.
Reports stated that in a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron warned European nations against submitting to “the law of the strongest” or succumbing to “vassalization.” Macron criticized the US for imposing maximalist demands and tariffs that undermine European trade interests. His remarks followed Trump’s threat to levy new tariffs on countries opposing his Greenland plans.
“Trump remains a proponent of solving everything by force,” Peskov said. “In our view, this is about bending others over the knee – and those who bend will continue to bend.” He added that such methods “do not quite align with our approaches to a multipolar world.”
Peskov suggested that recent global developments are rooted in decades of European double standards and hypocrisy. He criticized Europe’s strong reaction after Trump publicized his private correspondence with Macron, noting that no similar response occurred following Macron’s own release of discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Trump had shared what he described as a private message from Macron on his Truth Social account, in which Macron appeared confused about US intentions regarding Greenland and offered to host an emergency G7 meeting in Paris. Earlier, in February 2022, a France 2 documentary revealed details of a confidential call between Macron and Putin just days before the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
