403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Severe Winter Storm Disrupts Daily Life in Germany
(MENAFN) Severe winter weather swept across Germany on Monday, disrupting travel, grounding flights, and forcing school closures in multiple states. Snow and freezing rain created hazardous conditions nationwide.
Frankfurt Airport, the country’s busiest, canceled 79 of 1,035 scheduled flights. Winter service teams worked nonstop, with de-icing operations continuing throughout the day, airport officials said.
Deutsche Bahn, the national railway, reported delays and cancellations on key routes, including Berlin-Hamburg and lines surrounding Stuttgart and Frankfurt.
In Berlin, the BVG transport authority suspended all tram services due to frozen tracks and overhead power lines, while bus and subway services ran with delays. Authorities urged drivers to exercise extreme caution and remain home unless travel is essential.
The storm triggered hundreds of accidents, leaving at least 16 people injured, five of them seriously. In Heilbronn district, Baden-Württemberg, at least 15 trucks became stranded overnight in snow on a connector between the A6 and A81 highways near Stuttgart. The route was temporarily closed before reopening.
Schools in parts of Bavaria and Lower Saxony canceled classes, with some districts offering emergency care and others shifting to remote learning.
The German Weather Service reported that icy conditions from freezing rain were moving toward southern and eastern regions. Snowfall is expected to ease on Tuesday, but freezing wetness will remain a major hazard. Forecasters warned that a new low-pressure system arriving Wednesday could bring heavy snow, particularly in Thuringia.
Frankfurt Airport, the country’s busiest, canceled 79 of 1,035 scheduled flights. Winter service teams worked nonstop, with de-icing operations continuing throughout the day, airport officials said.
Deutsche Bahn, the national railway, reported delays and cancellations on key routes, including Berlin-Hamburg and lines surrounding Stuttgart and Frankfurt.
In Berlin, the BVG transport authority suspended all tram services due to frozen tracks and overhead power lines, while bus and subway services ran with delays. Authorities urged drivers to exercise extreme caution and remain home unless travel is essential.
The storm triggered hundreds of accidents, leaving at least 16 people injured, five of them seriously. In Heilbronn district, Baden-Württemberg, at least 15 trucks became stranded overnight in snow on a connector between the A6 and A81 highways near Stuttgart. The route was temporarily closed before reopening.
Schools in parts of Bavaria and Lower Saxony canceled classes, with some districts offering emergency care and others shifting to remote learning.
The German Weather Service reported that icy conditions from freezing rain were moving toward southern and eastern regions. Snowfall is expected to ease on Tuesday, but freezing wetness will remain a major hazard. Forecasters warned that a new low-pressure system arriving Wednesday could bring heavy snow, particularly in Thuringia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment