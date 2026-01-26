403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
WHO Says U.S. Exit Undermines Worldwide Safety
(MENAFN) World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Saturday forcefully rejected the rationale offered by the United States for leaving the global health body, calling it "untrue" and warning the decision undermines worldwide safety.
In a post on X, Tedros said the withdrawal will leave both the country and the broader international community "less safe."
The move was set in motion when U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Jan. 20, 2025—the first day of his second term—triggering a formal exit from the UN’s specialized health agency. The United Nations received official notification two days later.
Under UN rules, the withdrawal becomes effective one year after the notice is filed.
While acknowledging the United States’ historical role as a founding member behind many of the WHO’s major accomplishments, Tedros said in the post, "Unfortunately, the reasons cited for the U.S. decision to withdraw from WHO are untrue."
He added that the decision "makes both the U.S. and the world less safe," while expressing hope that Washington "will return to active participation in WHO in the future."
Also on Saturday, the WHO released a statement expressing regret over the U.S. decision and dismissing accusations leveled by the Trump administration.
According to the agency, the implications of the withdrawal will be reviewed by the WHO Executive Board at its regular session beginning Feb. 2, and later by the World Health Assembly during its annual meeting in May 2026.
As the organization manages the fallout, the WHO Secretariat "will act on advice and guidance of our governing bodies accordingly," a WHO press official told media in an email on Wednesday.
The official added that the United States remains in arrears on its membership fees. "As of today, the USA has not paid the invoiced amounts for its assessed contributions for the biennium 2024-2025," the official said.
National Public Radio (NPR) reported that the unpaid contributions are estimated at approximately 278 million U.S. dollars.
In a post on X, Tedros said the withdrawal will leave both the country and the broader international community "less safe."
The move was set in motion when U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Jan. 20, 2025—the first day of his second term—triggering a formal exit from the UN’s specialized health agency. The United Nations received official notification two days later.
Under UN rules, the withdrawal becomes effective one year after the notice is filed.
While acknowledging the United States’ historical role as a founding member behind many of the WHO’s major accomplishments, Tedros said in the post, "Unfortunately, the reasons cited for the U.S. decision to withdraw from WHO are untrue."
He added that the decision "makes both the U.S. and the world less safe," while expressing hope that Washington "will return to active participation in WHO in the future."
Also on Saturday, the WHO released a statement expressing regret over the U.S. decision and dismissing accusations leveled by the Trump administration.
According to the agency, the implications of the withdrawal will be reviewed by the WHO Executive Board at its regular session beginning Feb. 2, and later by the World Health Assembly during its annual meeting in May 2026.
As the organization manages the fallout, the WHO Secretariat "will act on advice and guidance of our governing bodies accordingly," a WHO press official told media in an email on Wednesday.
The official added that the United States remains in arrears on its membership fees. "As of today, the USA has not paid the invoiced amounts for its assessed contributions for the biennium 2024-2025," the official said.
National Public Radio (NPR) reported that the unpaid contributions are estimated at approximately 278 million U.S. dollars.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment