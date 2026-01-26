403
Trump urges Democrats to work with his government after fatal shooting
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Sunday called on Democratic leaders to "formally cooperate" with his administration instead of opposing it and fueling “the flames of Division” after a federal agent fatally shot an American citizen in Minneapolis.
Trump addressed Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, and other Democrats on his social media platform X, stating: "to formally cooperate with the Trump Administration to enforce our Nation’s Laws, rather than resist and stoke the flames of Division, Chaos, and Violence."
He demanded that Walz and Frey hand over "all Criminal Illegal Aliens" currently held in state prisons and jails, as well as anyone with an active warrant or criminal history, for immediate deportation. "State and Local Law Enforcement must agree to turn over all Illegal Aliens arrested by Local Police. Local Police must assist Federal Law Enforcement in apprehending and detaining Illegal Aliens who are wanted for Crimes," Trump emphasized.
The president further urged Democrats to “partner” with the federal government “to protect American Citizens in the rapid removal of all Criminal Illegal Aliens in our Country.”
"I am hereby calling on the United States Congress to immediately pass Legislation to END Sanctuary Cities, which is the root cause of all of these problems. American Cities should be Safe Sanctuaries for Law Abiding American Citizens ONLY, not Illegal Alien Criminals who broke our Nation’s Laws," he added.
