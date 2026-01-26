403
Russia Declares State of Emergency as Electricity Grid Breaks Down
(MENAFN) Russian officials declared a state of emergency Sunday in the northern Murmansk region following a catastrophic electricity network breakdown triggered by harsh weather, leaving thousands of homes without power.
Extreme weather has battered the Murmansk region since Friday, with heavy wet snow and violent gusts causing ice buildup and frost accumulation on electrical infrastructure. The conditions caused five transmission tower pylons across four separate lines to crumble, Murmansk region Governor Andrey Chibis reported via Telegram.
"I have chaired a meeting of the emergency commission. All services are in constant coordination. Due to the protracted nature of the accident, we are introducing a state of emergency on the territory of the Murmansk region," he said.
Repair crews are operating continuously, but power line restoration remains incomplete as adverse weather, challenging landscape features, and steep slopes hinder progress, Chibis explained.
Emergency shelters have been established throughout Murmansk city, where vital supplies are being provided to affected residents, regional center head Ivan Lebedev announced on his Telegram channel.
Russia's Investigative Committee has launched a criminal negligence probe. Investigators revealed that at least two of the failed power lines had been operational for 60 years and should have been replaced decades earlier.
