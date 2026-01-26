403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Labour blocks Burnham from standing in Gorton and Denton by-election
(MENAFN) Andy Burnham expressed disappointment after being prevented from standing as a candidate in the upcoming Gorton and Denton parliamentary by-election by Labour’s national executive committee (NEC).
As a directly elected mayor, Burnham required NEC approval to run, having submitted his application on Saturday. Labour stated that it denied permission to "avoid an unnecessary mayoral election, which would use substantial amounts of taxpayers' money and resources."
A former minister, Burnham is considered a potential leadership contender against Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer if he returns to Westminster. On X, Burnham highlighted the decision’s "impact on the important elections ahead of us" and said he would focus fully on his mayoral duties. "I decided to put myself forward to prevent the divisive politics of Reform from damaging that. We are stronger together and let's stay that way," he added.
He also criticised the timing of the announcement: "The fact that the media was informed of the NEC decision before I was tells you everything you need to know about the way the Labour Party is being run these days."
The Gorton and Denton seat in Greater Manchester became vacant after former Labour minister Andrew Gwynne resigned on health grounds. The decision to block Burnham has angered Labour MPs and may frustrate ministers who believe local party members should have had the chance to select the mayor as their candidate.
As a directly elected mayor, Burnham required NEC approval to run, having submitted his application on Saturday. Labour stated that it denied permission to "avoid an unnecessary mayoral election, which would use substantial amounts of taxpayers' money and resources."
A former minister, Burnham is considered a potential leadership contender against Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer if he returns to Westminster. On X, Burnham highlighted the decision’s "impact on the important elections ahead of us" and said he would focus fully on his mayoral duties. "I decided to put myself forward to prevent the divisive politics of Reform from damaging that. We are stronger together and let's stay that way," he added.
He also criticised the timing of the announcement: "The fact that the media was informed of the NEC decision before I was tells you everything you need to know about the way the Labour Party is being run these days."
The Gorton and Denton seat in Greater Manchester became vacant after former Labour minister Andrew Gwynne resigned on health grounds. The decision to block Burnham has angered Labour MPs and may frustrate ministers who believe local party members should have had the chance to select the mayor as their candidate.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment