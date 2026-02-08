Minister Of Justice Inaugurates 2026‐2030 Strategy Of Cabinet's General Secretariat

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Ali bin Issa Al Hassan Al Mohannadi has inaugurated the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers Strategy 2026 - 2030.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Cabinet Secretary-General HE Hamad bin Ahmed Al Mohannadi and a host of officials, alongside staffers of the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers.

The strategy intends to translate the national priorities into effective corporate practices by reinforcing decision-making efficiency, optimizing the regulatory environment, building government capacities capable of responding to future challenges, deepening principles of justice and transparency, and incorporating sustainability considerations into policies and decisions, thereby helping achieve sustainable development.

In his remarks during the inauguration, the Minister affirmed that this strategy was developed to enable the General Secretariat to undertake its role in providing the Council of Ministers with essential support across wide-ranging fields, promoting and accelerating the quality of government decisions, as well as ensuring follow‐up and achieving measurable outcomes on the ground.

At its core, this represents a clear call to move from the management of procedures to impact‐focused leadership, from individual efforts to integrated institutional performance, and from traditional solutions to smart, data- and evidence-based solutions, Al Mohannadi underlined.

Al Mohannadi further noted that there has been a commitment to ensure this strategy is fully aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy (NDS3), serving as a springboard from the national legal framework, and capitalizing on the best global practices in government excellence, digital transformation, and strategic coordination, thereby fostering the General Secretariat's readiness to keep up with changes and accelerate government performance.

Overall, the strategy is a clear-eyed and integrated roadmap to upgrade corporate performance, undergirded by four strategic outcomes, eight strategic initiatives, and fifteen strategic projects. It fosters governance and ensures effective follow-up in implementing the decisions of the Council of Ministers in a sustainable way, as well as achieving concrete impact at the government work level.

The strategy, in essence, contributes to accomplishing a trifecta of key national outcomes within NDS3, including building outstanding government institutions, preparing a fully ready workforce for the future, and supporting sustainable economic growth. It also strengthens integration to support the General Secretariat's pivotal role in whole-of-government coordination within a national framework grounded in collaboration and shared responsibility, thereby upgrading performance efficiency and output effectiveness.

Through this novel strategy, the General Secretariat underscores its commitment to consolidating a corporate approach based on governance, integration, and proactive approach in supporting the decision-making process, ensuring alignment of legislative policies and proposals with the nation's approved regulatory frameworks.

This is in addition to its keenness to keep abreast of future realignments and enhance the readiness of the government work system, thereby contributing to strengthening the State of Qatar's standing as a pioneering model in government excellence both on regional and global stages.