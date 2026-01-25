Lulu Hypermarket Celebrates India's 77Th Republic Day

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Regional retail destination LuLu Hypermarket Qatar is celebrating India's 77th Republic Day with the launch of 'India Utsav', a vibrant cultural and retail festival showcasing the richness, diversity, and excellence of India across its hypermarkets in Qatar.

The festival features an extensive range of Indian food products, spices, authentic regional cuisines, traditional ethnic apparel, handicrafts, and speciality products, offering customers an immersive experience of India's cultural and manufacturing heritage.

'India Utsav' also highlights India's growing strength in innovation, quality manufacturing, and traditional craftsmanship, appealing to both citizens and expatriate

Organised annually by LuLu Group for over two decades across all its operating regions, the 10-day festival is held to commemorate India's Republic Day. This year's 'India Utsav' promotion will run until February 2, 2026.

The festival was officially inaugurated by Indian ambassador Vipul at LuLu Hypermarket, Al Gharafa, in the presence of LuLu Group Global director Dr Mohamed Althaf, Qatari dignitaries, guests, representatives of Indian community organisations, senior officials of LuLu Group, and a large gathering from the Indian and expatriate communities.

As part of the celebration, LuLu hypermarkets are featuring a wide selection of Indian products, including organic and speciality items sourced from various regions of India.

With over 5,000 Indian-origin products imported by LuLu Group - spanning FMCG items, private label ranges, fresh fruits and vegetables, packaged foods, household essentials, kitchenware, and traditional garments - India remains an integral part of LuLu's year-round retail offering across the

As a key highlight of this year's celebrations, LuLu Hypermarket Qatar has curated over 100 district-specific products from across India under the Government of India's One District One Product (ODOP) initiative. The initiative aims to provide a high-visibility global platform for artisans, MSMEs, and small-scale producers, in line with the vision of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote balanced regional development.

The special ODOP selection showcases unique products representing individual districts, including Kannauj attar, ceramics, metal and brassware crafts, wooden handicrafts, carpets, Banarasi silk sarees, brass urulis, and indigenous food heritage products. From Kerala, the renowned Aranmula mirror and Mannar brass uruli stand out as major highlights of the festival.

Addressing the gathering, the ambassador said:“India will celebrate its 77th Republic Day on January 26, and it is a privilege to mark this important occasion here in Qatar. I sincerely thank the leadership and people of Qatar for their generosity and continued support for the Indian community, which contributes actively to this beautiful country through its work, businesses, and services.”

He said,“I am especially pleased to be here at LuLu, a name that makes Indians proud not only in Qatar but across the world. LuLu has built a remarkable global enterprise while consistently bringing high-quality products from India to international markets. Through initiatives such as 'India Utsav,' organised on our national days, LuLu beautifully showcases India's culture, traditions, and products, and I thank the Lulu Group for their strong and continued support.”

Vipul also said,"India and Qatar share deep cultural connections - from Karak chai and biryani to textiles and traditional products - and LuLu plays an important role in bringing these shared traditions together under one

The ambassador said Republic Day is also a celebration of India's Constitution, founded on the values of liberty, justice, equality, and fraternity, which continue to guide India's progress. He noted that India is among the world's fastest-growing major economies, recording growth of around 7.5 to 8%, with significant advances in development, science, technology, and emerging areas such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

He further highlighted the strong and growing partnership between India and Qatar, noting that following the State Visit of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to India in 2025, bilateral ties were elevated to a strategic partnership. High-level exchanges have since continued, including the visit of India's Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, during which the launch of the UPI at LuLu underscored the expanding economic and technological co-operation between the two countries.

“On this Republic Day, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the leadership and people of Qatar for their continued support to the Indian community,” Vipul added.

The 'India Utsav' campaign underscores LuLu Group's continued commitment to strengthening trade linkages, promoting cultural exchange, and bringing authentic products from India to shoppers across the region through its extensive retail network.

The celebrations were further enriched by vibrant cultural performances by students of Podar Pearl School, whose presentations added colour, energy, and youthful vibrancy to the event, reinforcing the cultural spirit of 'India Utsav' and deepening people-to-people connections between India and Qatar.

