PM Modi Launches Svanidhi Credit Card Scheme: Know Eligibility, Loan Limit, Benefits

2026-01-26 12:00:48
The Prime Minister has launched the Svanidhi Credit Card and the new Amrit Bharat Express train in Kerala. These initiatives will provide interest-free loans to street vendors and improve connectivity with neighboring states.

PM Modi Svanidhi Credit Card: PM Modi announced major development projects in Kerala, launching the PM Svanidhi Credit Card and three new Amrit Bharat Express trains.

The PM launched the Svanidhi Credit Card, an interest-free, UPI-linked card for street vendors. He called it a big step for the poor, noting vendors once paid high interest rates.

The Svanidhi scheme has changed lives, connecting millions to banking. Credit cards, once for the rich, now reach vendors. The government acts as a guarantor for the poor and marginalized.

Modi noted that over 4 crore homes were built under the Awas Yojana. In Kerala, 1.25 lakh urban poor families got homes. He called a developed Kerala the foundation for a developed India.

New trains will better connect Kerala with neighboring states, boosting travel and development. The PM also laid the foundation for a tech hub to foster innovation and create jobs.

