Real Chemistry Launches Healthcare Advisory Practice RC Resolve
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Real Chemistry has launched a new healthcare advisory practice, RC Resolve, expandibng higher-level counsel for clients facing increasing regulatory, reputational and business risk.
The new unit is designed to advise healthcare leaders at major decision points where science, policy, economics and risk management converge, reflecting growing demand for senior-level strategic guidance that goes beyond traditional communications support.
RC Resolve will be led by Sherry Pudloski, group president of RC Resolve and corporate affairs at Real Chemistry, a former chief communications and corporate affairs officer at Seagen, Zoetis and Guardian Life. The leadership team also includes Bridget Walsh, head of policy, public affairs and access; Maggie Farley, head of issues, crisis and risk management; Amy Atwood, head of transformation and change management; Shoreen Maghame, head of executive communications; Piper Evans, head of corporate strategy and reputation; and Leslie Isenegger, head of client development.
The launch comes as healthcare organizations contend with tighter regulatory oversight, greater political scrutiny and faster-moving reputational risk, increasing the pressure on leadership teams to align corporate affairs, policy and business strategy. For agencies, that shift has accelerated investment in advisory capabilities that sit closer to enterprise decision-making.
Separately, Real Chemistry has formed a Healthcare Advisory Council to support the practice with senior-level perspective across regulation, law and healthcare economics. The council includes founder Jim Weiss and CEO Shankar Narayanan, alongside external leaders from government, finance and law.
