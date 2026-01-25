403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mongolia sees increase in criminal cases
(MENAFN) The number of criminal cases in Mongolia rose by nearly 7 percent in 2025, according to the country’s National Statistical Office (NSO).
A total of 47,480 cases were recorded from January to December, representing a 6.3 percent increase compared with the same period in the previous year, the NSO reported.
The increase was largely driven by a 43.2 percent rise in traffic safety and transport-related offenses, a 1.6 percent growth in property crimes, and a 5 percent increase in crimes against human life and health.
In total, 43,800 individuals fell victim to various crimes, with nearly 18 percent of them being children and women in 2025.
A total of 47,480 cases were recorded from January to December, representing a 6.3 percent increase compared with the same period in the previous year, the NSO reported.
The increase was largely driven by a 43.2 percent rise in traffic safety and transport-related offenses, a 1.6 percent growth in property crimes, and a 5 percent increase in crimes against human life and health.
In total, 43,800 individuals fell victim to various crimes, with nearly 18 percent of them being children and women in 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment