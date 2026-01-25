Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Erdogan, Shaquille O’Neal Play Friendly Match in Istanbul

2026-01-25 02:47:04
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took part in a basketball game with retired NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal at the Basketball Development Center in Istanbul, as revealed through a message posted on the Turkish president’s social media account. The update highlighted the informal sporting encounter between the two figures.

Using the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Erdogan posted photographs decorated with basketball and Turkish flag emojis. The images captured moments of the pair shooting hoops together, greeting one another with a handshake, and swapping autographed basketballs after the match concluded.

In addition, Erdogan and O’Neal stood for group photos alongside students attending the development center. Several high-ranking Turkish officials accompanied the president throughout the occasion, underscoring the significance of the visit.

