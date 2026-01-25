Snowfall Leaves Dozens Of Budgam Villages Disconnected

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) By

Budgam- Heavy snowfall in the upper reaches of Budgam district has left dozens of villages in central Kashmir disconnected, as several vital roads remain uncleared, causing severe hardship to residents.

Several villages in the Khan Sahib area of Budgam continue to remain cut off due to blocked roads, with locals struggling to access basic facilities. Residents have alleged that administrative negligence has forced them to live in isolation following the snowfall.

In many areas of Khan Sahib, including Faji Pora, Gati Pora, Bata Pora, Sheikhwadi Pora and adjoining localities, roads remain blocked, while electricity and water supply systems have completely collapsed.

Bashir Ahmad, a resident of Bonahama, Tehsil Beerwah said that the main road was cleared at midnight but it was done in haste and no proper clearance was done. The major portion of the road inside the village was not cleared at all, leaving most of the vehicles stuck, added another local.

Residents also said that there are expecting mothers in their village, raising serious concerns over emergency medical access.“We have been totally neglected by the administration. In case of an emergency, we have no option,” another local resident added.

Tanveer Ahmad of Khagh, said the main road connecting dozens of villages has not been cleared even after days of snowfall. He warned that the situation poses serious risks for pregnant women and critically ill patients, as there is no way to reach hospitals during emergencies.

Affected residents further alleged that departments such as Mechanical, Roads and Buildings (R&B), PMGSY and other concerned agencies have failed to reach the affected areas, indicating that the administration is non-functional at the ground level.