Abdelatty Urges Israeli Withdrawal, Sudan Ceasefire In Calls With Guterres And Mladenov

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty called for a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, the deployment of an international stabilisation force, and an immediate humanitarian truce in Sudan during separate calls with UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Gaza Representative Nickolay Mladenov.

In the discussions held on Friday, Abdelatty emphasised that the transition to the second phase of the peace plan requires the reopening of the Rafah crossing in both directions and support for the National Committee for managing Gaza. He described the committee as a temporary transitional body intended to manage daily affairs until the Palestinian National Authority resumes its responsibilities in the strip.

Guterres praised the role of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in maintaining security amidst“extremely complex” regional challenges. During the exchange, Abdelatty stressed that launching a comprehensive reconstruction process and early recovery path must be based on the actual needs of the Gazan population.

Regarding the conflict in Sudan, the Egyptian minister advocated for the establishment of safe humanitarian corridors and a Sudanese-owned political process. He reaffirmed Egypt's commitment to Sudan's sovereignty, unity, and the protection of its national institutions.

In his call with Mladenov, Abdelatty addressed the requirements of the peace plan, identifying the completion of the second phase as an“essential entry point” for a gradual reconstruction process. Mladenov commended Egypt's decision to join the Peace Council, noting Cairo's diplomatic weight as a vital asset for regional stability.

Abdelatty also underscored the necessity of ensuring the unhindered, sustainable flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza and providing a secure environment for international relief organisations. The parties agreed to maintain intensified consultations to support long-term peace in the region.