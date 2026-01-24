Occupied Alchevsk Left Without Electricity
“In Alchevsk, which has been occupied since 2014 and a significant part of which has been without heating for several days, the power supply has also disappeared. The reason is not military operations, but the inaction of the local occupiers and the neglect of communal problems on the part of the Russian Federation,” Kharchenko wrote.
According to him, the power grid failure was caused by an excessive load on the system due to the lack of centralized heating.
He noted that the city's boiler rooms are not operating due to failures in outdated equipment.
"It should be noted that the Russians reported that the city was 100% ready for the heating season back in October," the official added.
As reported, in occupied Siverskodonetsk, for the fourth winter in a row, there is no centralized heating in most high-rise buildings and social facilities. In particular, in the children's clinic.
