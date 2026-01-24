Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Occupied Alchevsk Left Without Electricity

Occupied Alchevsk Left Without Electricity


2026-01-24 08:08:49
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the Head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Oleksii Kharchenko, according to Ukrinform.

“In Alchevsk, which has been occupied since 2014 and a significant part of which has been without heating for several days, the power supply has also disappeared. The reason is not military operations, but the inaction of the local occupiers and the neglect of communal problems on the part of the Russian Federation,” Kharchenko wrote.

According to him, the power grid failure was caused by an excessive load on the system due to the lack of centralized heating.

He noted that the city's boiler rooms are not operating due to failures in outdated equipment.

“It should be noted that the Russians reported that the city was 100% ready for the heating season back in October,” the official added.

Read also: Russians are not yet ready for genuine negotiations to end war - intelligence

As reported, in occupied Siverskodonetsk, for the fourth winter in a row, there is no centralized heating in most high-rise buildings and social facilities. In particular, in the children's clinic.

Ukrinform's photos can be purchased here.

MENAFN24012026000193011044ID1110645621



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search