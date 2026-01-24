403
Fidan says YPG/SDF does not represent Kurdish communities in Syria
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s foreign minister stated that the YPG/SDF terror organization should not be seen as a legitimate representative of Kurdish communities in Syria, emphasizing that the group does not reflect the will or identity of Syrian Kurds, according to reports.
“These are not independent actors. They are not actors that represent Syrian Kurds,” he said. “This is a reality. These people are the Syrian branch of an illegal structure with political objectives spanning four parts.”
In remarks addressing internal dynamics within the YPG/SDF, the minister pointed to the position of the group’s leader, describing him as largely symbolic, while stressing that real authority lies elsewhere. He underlined that the organization functions as an extension of the PKK/KCK terror network rather than an autonomous local force.
He added that if genuine intent exists to move toward de-escalation, the first concrete step should be the departure of PKK members who are not Syrian nationals from Syrian territory.
Turning to the temporary halt in hostilities, the foreign minister said there could be room to prolong the four-day ceasefire between the government and the group, which began on Jan. 20, in connection with the transfer of ISIS (Daesh) detainees from Syria to Iraq.
“Ideally, the transfer of Daesh prisoners from Syria should take place. While this is happening, the existing non-conflict environment needs to be maintained,” he noted.
Highlighting the fragile conditions on the ground, he explained that the situation is further complicated by the continued presence of US forces and Daesh prisoners, which adds layers of sensitivity to tensions between government forces and the SDF.
When asked about the possibility of a military operation by Damascus in areas such as Ayn al-Arab, Hasakah, or Qamishli should talks fail during the ceasefire period, he said that a process is currently underway under US mediation to put into effect an agreement reached on Jan. 18.
Commenting on the swift territorial gains made by government forces against the YPG/SDF over the past two weeks, the minister said these developments were expected and did not come as a surprise.
“When Arabs in Arab-populated areas rise up against the occupying force, knowing that government forces are behind them and that the Americans have already withdrawn their support from this misguided practice, there is no meaning in staying there,” he said.
He further noted that former US President Donald Trump’s approach to foreign policy—favoring reduced direct American involvement and encouraging regional actors to manage their own challenges—aligns closely with Türkiye’s regional outlook.
“Türkiye’s sensitivity in the fight against Daesh is already clear. When you also consider the importance we attach to Syria’s unity and territorial integrity, as well as to the cultural identities of minorities, ethnic groups and religious communities, and put all of this together, there is frankly no other reason for America to remain there from its own perspective,” he said.
The foreign minister also reiterated the importance of correctly interpreting the fundamental principles behind the “terror-free Türkiye” initiative, stressing that a clear understanding of these assumptions is essential going forward.
