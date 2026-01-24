403
Ivory Coast Leader Appoints Brother as Deputy PM
(MENAFN) Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara unveiled a reshuffled Cabinet Friday, elevating his brother, Defense Minister Tene Birahima Ouattara, to a newly established deputy prime minister role, a statement from the president's office confirmed.
The governmental reorganization followed two days after Ouattara reappointed Robert Beugre Mambe as prime minister. Birahima Ouattara will maintain his defense responsibilities while assuming the deputy position.
The presidential statement revealed that most senior ministers retained their critical positions within the 35-member Cabinet.
Vagondo Diomande kept the Interior and Security Ministry post, Sansam Kambile remained justice minister, while Adama Coulibaly retained the budget portfolio.
Niale Kaba was transferred from the Planning Ministry to head the Foreign Affairs Ministry.
Ouattara secured reelection last October in the presidential contest, and his party, Rally of Houphouetists for Democracy and Peace, captured a majority of seats in legislative polls in December.
