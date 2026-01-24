Border 2 Day 2 Advance Booking: Sunny Deol's Film Set For This Collection Read On
Border 2 released on January 23, is so high that its advance bookings are happening at a breakneck pace. It has seen tremendous growth compared to the first day. Find out about 'Border 2's' second-day advance bookings
According to a Koimoi report, about 4.68 lakh tickets for 'Border 2' were sold in advance for the second day. Of these, 1.91 lakh tickets were booked in national cinema chains, including 1 lakh at PVR, 65,000 at INOX, and 26,000 at Cinepolis.
'Border 2' earned about ₹15.34 crore on its second day from advance bookings, a 22.72% increase from the first day's ₹12.5 crore. The film is directed by Anurag Singh.
The same report also claims that on the second day after release, Saturday, 'Border 2's' earnings could cross the ₹40 crore mark. On its first day, the film earned ₹30 crore at the domestic box office.
'Border 2's' first-day worldwide gross was about ₹41 crore, including ₹5 crore from overseas. The film's gross collection in India was ₹36 crore.
Produced by J.P. Films and T-Series, 'Border 2' has a budget of around ₹275 crore. Directed by Anurag Singh, it stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.
