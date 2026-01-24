403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Belgian PM calls for stronger, united Europe after Greenland dispute
(MENAFN) Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever called on Thursday for a more united and self-reliant Europe, asserting that the continent is “not slaves” of the United States following recent tensions over Greenland.
“The United States is the strongest, but our dignity is not for sale. We are not slaves,” De Wever said in a speech to parliament, according to public broadcaster.
Speaking ahead of an EU leaders’ meeting in Brussels, the premier stressed that recent events had exposed Europe’s strategic vulnerabilities and highlighted the need to strengthen autonomy.
His remarks followed his attendance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where US President Donald Trump announced that a framework for a potential Greenland-Arctic deal had been reached.
De Wever said Europe narrowly avoided “a real catastrophe” and urged the continent to prepare to act independently if necessary. “We Europeans must be prepared to weather storms and stand alone,” he said, calling for accelerated progress on defense cooperation, capital markets integration, and enhanced EU cooperation mechanisms.
EU leaders convened in Brussels to discuss developments with Washington, following concerns about Greenland’s strategic Arctic position, mineral resources, and the growing influence of Russia and China in the region.
“The United States is the strongest, but our dignity is not for sale. We are not slaves,” De Wever said in a speech to parliament, according to public broadcaster.
Speaking ahead of an EU leaders’ meeting in Brussels, the premier stressed that recent events had exposed Europe’s strategic vulnerabilities and highlighted the need to strengthen autonomy.
His remarks followed his attendance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where US President Donald Trump announced that a framework for a potential Greenland-Arctic deal had been reached.
De Wever said Europe narrowly avoided “a real catastrophe” and urged the continent to prepare to act independently if necessary. “We Europeans must be prepared to weather storms and stand alone,” he said, calling for accelerated progress on defense cooperation, capital markets integration, and enhanced EU cooperation mechanisms.
EU leaders convened in Brussels to discuss developments with Washington, following concerns about Greenland’s strategic Arctic position, mineral resources, and the growing influence of Russia and China in the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment