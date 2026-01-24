403
Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises Unveils New Flagship 3S Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep® and RAM Showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road
(MENAFNEditorial) Enhancing convenience and accessibility, the one-stop showroom to set the standard for the future of mobility in the UAE
The all-new Jeep® Commander makes its UAE debut at the 3S facility
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises, the official distributor and representative of Chrysler, Dodge and RAM in the UAE, and Jeep® in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, has officially opened its new 3S Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep® and RAM Showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road, establishing a modern flagship destination for the brand in Dubai.
Replacing the former Sheikh Zayed Road and Dubai Festival City locations, the new Trading Enterprises Sheikh Zayed Road Showroom and Service Facility sets a new benchmark for customer-centric automotive retail in the UAE. The 3S concept – Sales, Service, and Spare Parts – brings all essential services under one roof. Customers can explore the latest Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, and RAM models, book vehicle servicing, or purchase genuine parts without visiting multiple locations – delivering a smoother, more streamlined experience built around everyday convenience.
Inside, the Showroom and Service Facility feature dedicated customer zones, interactive vehicle displays, and advanced digital tools designed to enhance every step of the ownership journey. The integrated service center offers faster diagnostics, specialised bays, and expert technicians trained across all Chrysler, Dogde, Jeep® and RAM [HA1.1]models, ensuring quicker turnaround times, increased transparency, and minimal vehicle downtime.
Strategically located in Al Quoz Industrial Area 3, Hadaeq Mohammad Bin Rashid, the Trading Enterprises Sheikh Zayed Road Showroom and Service Facility is centrally positioned along Sheikh Zayed Road making it highly accessible for customers across Dubai, whether coming from Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, or Downtown.
Commenting on the launch, Arun Prasad, Brand Director at Trading Enterprises Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep® and RAM, said: “Our new flagship Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep® and RAM Showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road has been designed around the evolving needs of our customers and the future of the automotive industry. With a strong focus on enhancing the overall customer experience, the showroom brings together convenience, accessibility, and advanced technology through specialised spaces and enhanced service capabilities. Thanks to these amenities, the showroom will grow with the needs of the UAE’s roads and communities, providing customized vehicles to suit customers' individual taste. It serves as a true one-stop destination for every stage of the ownership journey, and we look forward to welcoming customers to experience this new standard firsthand.”
The new Trading Enterprises Sheikh Zayed Road Showroom and Service Facility also creates a communal space for Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep® and RAM [HA2.1]owners and enthusiasts to connect with the brand and with each other. It will also serve as the UAE home of the Jeep® Commander, the latest addition to the brand’s lineup. Launched regionally in October, the Commander combines Jeep’s legendary capability with comfort, versatility, and everyday practicality – making it an ideal choice for families, adventurers, and urban drivers alike.
The Jeep® Commander, now available for pre-order, will be showcased at the Trading Enterprises Sheikh Zayed Road Showroom [HA3.1]ahead of its official sales launch in the UAE in February [HA4.1]2026.
