403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Swiss court releases bar co-owner after Crans-Montana fire
(MENAFN) A Swiss court on Thursday lifted the pretrial detention of Jacques Moretti, co-owner of the bar Le Constellation, which was destroyed in a deadly New Year’s Eve fire in Crans-Montana, replacing it with a set of alternative measures designed to mitigate the risk of flight.
The Tribunal of Coercive Measures of the canton of Valais announced that Moretti’s release followed a hearing earlier in the day. The court imposed several conditions, including a ban on leaving Switzerland, surrender of identity and residence documents, daily check-ins at a police station, and the posting of financial guarantees.
The guarantee was set at 200,000 Swiss francs (over $250,000), an amount proposed by the public prosecutor and deemed “adequate and dissuasive” after reassessing the flight risk. The funds, provided by a close friend of Moretti, were deposited into the public prosecutor’s account on Thursday.
The tribunal emphasized that, under Swiss criminal procedure, suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty and that pretrial detention is an exceptional, non-punitive measure.
Moretti had been provisionally detained on Jan. 12, following the fire that killed 40 people and injured more than 100 at the ski resort bar, due to concerns about the risk of flight.
A criminal investigation is ongoing against Moretti and his wife Jessica Moretti. The couple faces charges of “negligent homicide, negligent personal injury, and negligent arson,” amid revelations that the bar had not undergone an annual safety inspection for the past five years.
The Tribunal of Coercive Measures of the canton of Valais announced that Moretti’s release followed a hearing earlier in the day. The court imposed several conditions, including a ban on leaving Switzerland, surrender of identity and residence documents, daily check-ins at a police station, and the posting of financial guarantees.
The guarantee was set at 200,000 Swiss francs (over $250,000), an amount proposed by the public prosecutor and deemed “adequate and dissuasive” after reassessing the flight risk. The funds, provided by a close friend of Moretti, were deposited into the public prosecutor’s account on Thursday.
The tribunal emphasized that, under Swiss criminal procedure, suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty and that pretrial detention is an exceptional, non-punitive measure.
Moretti had been provisionally detained on Jan. 12, following the fire that killed 40 people and injured more than 100 at the ski resort bar, due to concerns about the risk of flight.
A criminal investigation is ongoing against Moretti and his wife Jessica Moretti. The couple faces charges of “negligent homicide, negligent personal injury, and negligent arson,” amid revelations that the bar had not undergone an annual safety inspection for the past five years.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment