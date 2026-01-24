403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK Retail Sales Defy Expectations
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom saw a surprising increase in retail sales volume in December 2025, climbing 0.4% compared to the previous month, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Friday.
Economists had anticipated that sales would remain flat in December, following a 0.1% decrease in November.
"Non-store retailers' volumes rose in December 2025, following falls in October and November, with online jewellers reporting that demand for precious metals picked up in December," stated an ONS release.
During December, non-store retailers experienced a rebound, with online jewellers confirming renewed interest in precious metals, reversing the decline observed in November 2025.
"There was also a small rise for supermarkets and sales of automotive fuel, while non-food stores (the total of department, clothing, household, and other non-food stores) fell 0.9% on the month," the ONS noted.
In addition, online sales values increased by 1.8% month-on-month in December 2025 and surged 11.1% compared with the same period a year earlier.
Over the entire year, retail sales volumes expanded 2.5%, far exceeding forecasts of a 1% rise.
However, when looking at the three-month period leading to December, sales volumes experienced a 0.3% decline.
Economists had anticipated that sales would remain flat in December, following a 0.1% decrease in November.
"Non-store retailers' volumes rose in December 2025, following falls in October and November, with online jewellers reporting that demand for precious metals picked up in December," stated an ONS release.
During December, non-store retailers experienced a rebound, with online jewellers confirming renewed interest in precious metals, reversing the decline observed in November 2025.
"There was also a small rise for supermarkets and sales of automotive fuel, while non-food stores (the total of department, clothing, household, and other non-food stores) fell 0.9% on the month," the ONS noted.
In addition, online sales values increased by 1.8% month-on-month in December 2025 and surged 11.1% compared with the same period a year earlier.
Over the entire year, retail sales volumes expanded 2.5%, far exceeding forecasts of a 1% rise.
However, when looking at the three-month period leading to December, sales volumes experienced a 0.3% decline.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment