Amanjot, Pratika Earn Maiden Test Call For Aus Tour, Radha Yadav To Lead India A In Rising Stars Asia Cup

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the women's squad for the one-off Test against Australia, with several new faces joining the Indian red-ball setup, as well as the India A squad for the upcoming ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup.

There are plenty of new inclusions in the Test squad as compared to the side that last faced Australia almost two years ago in Mumbai, in December 2023. All-rounder Amanjot Kaur and ODI opener Pratika Rawal have earned a maiden call-up among the batters, while Kranti Gaud, Vaishnavi Sharma, and Sayali Satghare are the latest entrants among bowlers in the Test setup.

“The Women's Selection Committee has picked India's squad for the Perth Test against Australia Women to be played after the white-ball series. The Test will take place at the WACA from 6th to 9th March, 2026,” the BCCI said in a statement.

The board also announced that wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini will be unavailable for India's white-ball squads during the Australia tour owing to an injury concern. Uma Chetry has been named as her replacement for the T20Is and ODIs.

Notably, Kamalini was recently ruled out of the Mumbai Indians' Women's Premier League (WPL) campaign, with Vaishnavi replacing her and also making her debut thereon.

The selection committee has also chosen a strong India 'A' squad for the Rising Star Women's Asia Cup, to be played in Thailand in a T20 format. While Radha Yadav will lead the side in the tournament, Deeya Yadav and wicketkeeper Mamta M's participation will be subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI Center of Excellence (CoE).

India's Women's Test squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sayali Satghare.

India A squad for ACC Rising Star Asia Cup Team: Humairaa Kaazi, Vrinda Dinesh, Anushka Sharma, Deeya Yadav*, Tejal Hasabnis, Nandani Kashyap (wk), Mamta M (wk)*, Radha Yadav (c), Sonia Mendhiya, Minnu Mani, Tanuja Kanwer, Prema Rawat, Saima Thakor, Jintamani Kalita, Nandani Sharma.