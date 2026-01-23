Minister Of State For Interior Affairs Meets Colombia's Defence Minister
HE the Minister of State for Interior Affairs, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Mohammed al-Thani met yesterday with Minister of National Defence of the Republic of Colombia, Pedro Arnulfo Sanchez.
Discussions during the meeting dealt with a host of topics of mutual interest, in addition to areas of co-operation and means to develop and bolster them.
