Israel Reopens Gaza’s Rafah Crossing in ‘Pilot Operation’
(MENAFN) The Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt has been reopened as part of a pilot operation after nearly two years of closure, Israeli media reported on Sunday.
According to the daily Yedioth Ahronoth, the crossing has begun limited operations, with the movement of people expected to start on Monday. An estimated 150 people are expected to leave Gaza each day, while around 50 are expected to enter the enclave.
The report said Palestinians who left Gaza during the Israeli war will only be permitted to return through the Rafah terminal. Israel is expected to monitor operations at the crossing remotely using surveillance equipment, rather than deploying Israeli soldiers on site.
Egypt will reportedly provide Israel with a daily list of individuals scheduled to cross the border in both directions over the following 24 hours. Israel will also allow a limited number of wounded Palestinian fighters to exit Gaza through the crossing if they choose, and, in principle, all those who leave will be permitted to return, the paper said.
Meanwhile, Egypt’s state-run Al-Qahera News reported that Cairo will begin transferring Palestinian patients from Gaza to Egyptian hospitals via Rafah on Monday for medical treatment. Ambulances have been deployed in large numbers on the Egyptian side of the crossing, while hospitals across Egypt have been placed on heightened alert in preparation for receiving patients.
