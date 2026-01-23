Delhi Court Likely To Pronounce Order In Money Laundering Case Against Vadra Today

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) A Delhi court is likely to pronounce on Saturday its order on whether to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) chargesheet filed against businessman Robert Vadra, husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in a money laundering case linked to UK-based defence dealer Sanjay Bhandari.

The federal anti-money laundering agency has filed a prosecution complaint against Vadra under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) before the Rouse Avenue Court.

The case pertains to alleged overseas assets and financial transactions connected to Bhandari, who is already facing proceedings in connection with holding undisclosed assets abroad. The ED had named Vadra as an accused after completing its investigation and sought cognisance of its prosecution complaint.

During the probe, Vadra's statement was recorded in July 2025 under Section 50 of the PMLA. Bhandari, the prime accused in the case, is already facing charges in connection with undisclosed overseas assets. He left India in 2016 and has since been declared a fugitive economic offender by a Delhi court.

The ED's investigation stems from a series of income-tax raids conducted on Bhandari in 2016, which reportedly uncovered emails and documents pointing to his links with Vadra and his associates.

The ED has previously attached multiple properties in India said to be linked to Vadra or entities associated with him, claiming they represent proceeds of crime generated through Bhandari's offshore dealings.

Meanwhile, in a related matter, the ED has told a Special Court that Vadra received Rs 58 crore as proceeds of crime from a tainted land deal in Gurugram. Of this, Rs 53 crore was routed through Sky Light Hospitality and another Rs 5 crore through Blue Breeze Trading.

As part of its investigation, the Central agency provisionally attached 43 immovable properties worth Rs 38.69 crore, identified as direct or value equivalent to proceeds of crime.