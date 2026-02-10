China's Panda Diplomacy Is Becoming A Liability For Beijing
The Chinese government has long pursued a strategy of giving or lending giant pandas, which are found exclusively in China, to other countries to strengthen international ties and boost its global image. Widely known as“panda diplomacy,” this practice has seen more than 30 pandas sent to – or born in – Japan over the past 50 or so years.
However, relations between Tokyo and Beijing are currently tense. Comments made in November by Japan's prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, that her country could respond militarily to a Chinese attack on Taiwan prompted an angry response from officials in Beijing.
Soon after, China announced it would be recalling Japan's last two pandas from the Ueno Zoo in Tokyo a month ahead of schedule. The Tokyo metropolitan government had been negotiating with China to extend the pandas' stay or lend new bears in their place. But these talks were put on hold and the pandas subsequently have been returned.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment