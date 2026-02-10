China's Panda Diplomacy Is Becoming A Liability For Beijing

MENAFN - Asia Times) Japan said goodbye to its last two giant pandas on January 27, as twins Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei were returned from their host country to China. Their departure has left Japan without any pandas for the first time since 1972, when Tokyo and Beijing normalized diplomatic ties.

The Chinese government has long pursued a strategy of giving or lending giant pandas, which are found exclusively in China, to other countries to strengthen international ties and boost its global image. Widely known as“panda diplomacy,” this practice has seen more than 30 pandas sent to – or born in – Japan over the past 50 or so years.

However, relations between Tokyo and Beijing are currently tense. Comments made in November by Japan's prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, that her country could respond militarily to a Chinese attack on Taiwan prompted an angry response from officials in Beijing.

Soon after, China announced it would be recalling Japan's last two pandas from the Ueno Zoo in Tokyo a month ahead of schedule. The Tokyo metropolitan government had been negotiating with China to extend the pandas' stay or lend new bears in their place. But these talks were put on hold and the pandas subsequently have been returned.