AIUDF's Ajmal Demands CM Sarma's Arrest Over 'Gun-Pointing' Video

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal on Wednesday called for the immediate arrest of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, following the circulation of a controversial video allegedly depicting the CM pointing a gun at members of the Muslim community.

Speaking on the matter in the self-made video, Ajmal condemned ongoing hate speeches and the recent video allegedly showing Himanta Biswa Sarma pointing a gun at Muslims, urging the court to bar him from elections and order his immediate arrest. "The way these hate speeches have been continuously given against a community for the last six months, and just two days ago, it was shown that Himanta Biswa Sarma is pointing a gun at some people from the Muslim community. The court should order that he should not contest elections, and he should be arrested immediately and sent to jail so that he, too, comes to his senses. He does not deserve to stay in his chair even for a day," he said.

Political and Legal Backlash Mounts

The remarks come amid mounting criticism against Sarma over a video that surfaced on social media on February 7. The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) lodged a complaint with Dispur Police Station on Tuesday, alleging that the content shared via the official BJP Assam X (formerly Twitter) handle was highly provocative and communal. The video reportedly showed Sarma symbolically firing at members of the Muslim community at point-blank range.

"The overlaid text in the content includes phrases such as 'foreigner free Assam, No mercy, "Why did you not go to Pakistan?' and 'There is no forgiveness to Bangladeshis, often amplifying at the state's Bengal origin Muslims, often derogatorily labelled as 'Miyas' or 'Bangladeshis," the complaint read. APCC leaders Sibamoni Bora and Diganta Bauman urged the police to register a case under relevant sections of penal law and take necessary action, citing the potential of the video to disrupt communal harmony in Assam.

On Tuesday, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) moved the Supreme Court seeking directions against allegedly discriminatory remarks by Assam CM against the Muslim community. Advocate Nizam Pasha requested an urgent hearing before Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, who observed, "The problem is, when elections come, part of it is fought in the Supreme Court. That is the problem. We will see," indicating the court will examine the matter.

Furthermore, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday also filed a complaint with Hyderabad City Police, calling the video "genocidal hate speech" and demanding criminal action. According to the complaint, the video was uploaded on February 7 this year, from the official X account of the Assam BJP and was taken down a day later, though it continues to circulate on social media. Owaisi argued that law enforcement agencies are constitutionally bound to act suo motu in cases of hate speech, even without a formal complaint.

Assam CM Responds to Allegations

Meanwhile, reacting to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi filing an official complaint with police against him over a now-deleted video, Assam CM on Monday said that he has no objection to being arrested and asserted that he stands by his words that he is against Bangladeshi infiltrators. "I am ready to go to jail, what can I do? I do not know anything about any video. If he has filed a case against me, arrest me; what objection do I have? I have no objection. But I stand by my words, I am against Bangladeshi infiltrators and I will continue to be against them," Assam CM said. (ANI)

