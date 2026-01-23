Indore: Jaundice Outbreak In Mhow Affects 20 Children, Says MLA

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Indore's Mhow, Usha Thakur, on Friday expressed concern over the several people detected with symptoms of jaundice in the area and said that proper medical treatment was being provided to all those suffering. She further noted that the health condition of the affected people was steadily improving. "I visited the area yesterday and saw that several children are suffering from jaundice. Proper treatment is being provided to all of them and their health condition is improving. Around 20 children and one-two adults have fallen ill. The cause of the illness appears to be contamination in the drinking water, as the drinking water pipeline passes through drainage across the entire locality," Thakur told ANI.

Rs 38 Crore Project to Replace Old Pipeline

The MLA further said people oppose the removal of encroachments, but now encroachments would be removed strictly and a new pipeline would be laid above ground. "The existing pipeline is nearly 50 years old. Keeping all these problems in mind, we have approved a Rs 38 crore project under the AMRUT 2 scheme. Under this project, construction of a new water tank will begin soon and the entire water pipeline network of Mhow will be replaced," she added.

Medical Teams Deployed, Clinics Opened

Earlier in the day, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO, Indore) Dr Madhav Hasani said that upon receiving the information about several people suffering from jaundice, he along with the collector reached the spot on Thursday night and ensured that affected people should receive proper treatment. "Yesterday, we received the information that some people were suffering from jaundice. Following which, the collector and I reached here and ensured the treatment of the affected people. Today, two temporary clinics have been opened in the area and people are being advised to take precautionary measures related to health. Two paediatricians have been deployed here, one each from Dhar and Indore and all the children are being treated under their supervision," the CMHO said.

Door-to-door surveys underway

He further said that following the instructions of the Collector, door to door surveys were going on and teams of medical colleges were also available to assist. "Till yesterday, we had information about 22 people who were affected, out of which nine were admitted in the hospital and the rest were undergoing treatment at their homes. There were no serious cases," the CMHO added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)