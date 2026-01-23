Delhi-NCR Weather On January 24: Cold Deepens After Rain, Fog Likely

Light rain on January 23 changed Delhi-NCR's weather as a western disturbance moved across north India. Cloudy skies, gusty winds and cooler temperatures followed. The IMD said January 24 will be colder, with fog likely in the mornings.

Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region (NCR) saw a clear change in weather on January 23 as light rainfall was recorded across many areas. The rain marked the impact of a western disturbance moving across north India. Cloudy skies, gusty winds, and a sharp drop in comfort levels were noticed through the day, bringing a clear winter chill back to the region.

Weather officials said Delhi-NCR lies on the outer edge of this weather system. Even so, its effect has been strong enough to lower temperatures and change daily conditions across the capital and nearby cities.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that cloudy conditions may continue into January 24. Light drizzle cannot be ruled out in isolated pockets of Delhi-NCR. Winds from the northwest are expected to continue, adding to the cold feeling, especially during early morning and night hours.

The skies are likely to remain overcast for most of the day, keeping sunshine limited and temperatures lower than earlier this week.

According to the IMD forecast, January 24 will feel colder than previous days. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 20 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may dip close to 7 degrees Celsius. After the rain, cold winds are likely to make mornings and late evenings feel sharper.

Moderate fog is also expected during early morning hours. This could reduce visibility on roads and highways, leading to slower traffic movement in parts of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad.

Weather experts believe the rainfall and strong winds on January 23 helped wash away dust and pollutants. This brought temporary relief to air quality across Delhi-NCR. Many areas reported clearer air compared to previous days.

However, experts warned that as temperatures fall further, the cold may feel harsher over the next two to three days, especially for people stepping out early in the morning.

Meteorologists have also pointed to another western disturbance that may affect Delhi-NCR around the Republic Day weekend. While heavy rainfall is not expected, light showers and cloudy skies may return during the celebrations.

People attending outdoor events have been advised to remain prepared for cool and damp weather conditions.

Cold wave grips Punjab and Haryana

Cold wave conditions continue in Punjab and Haryana. Faridkot recorded the lowest temperature in Punjab at 3 degrees Celsius. Amritsar followed at 3.3 degrees, while Bathinda recorded 3.8 degrees Celsius. Chandigarh reported a minimum temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has warned that cold conditions will persist in these states over the coming days.

Stay cautious as winter tightens grip

With winter strengthening after the January 23 rainfall, residents of Delhi-NCR are advised to dress warmly, remain cautious during foggy mornings, and plan travel carefully as colder weather settles in on January 24.