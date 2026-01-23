BJP Corporator Files Complaint Against Owaisi For Derogatory Remarks

BJP Corporator Files Complaint Against Owaisi

Bharatiya Janata Party corporator Akula Srivani on Friday filed a complaint with the Telangana Women's Commission against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, accusing him of making derogatory remarks against women and issuing threatening statements targeting the Hindu community.

Speaking to ANI, Akula Srivani alleged that during the campaigning for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) 2026 elections, Akbaruddin Owaisi made remarks for nearly 15 minutes that she described as threatening to the Hindu community. "This complaint is regarding Akbaruddin's derogatory remarks against a female. The actual incident is that during the BMC elections, when Akbaruddin Owaisi went campaigning, he made remarks for about 15 minutes which were completely threatening to the Hindu community. Regarding this, I gave a statement on my social media. It was purely my personal view," Akula Srivani told ANI.

Akula stated that she submitted the complaint to officials present at the Telangana Women's Commission, as both the chairperson and secretary were unavailable at the time. "Today I have filed an official complaint with the Telangana Women's Commission. This is the acknowledgement. Actually, the chairperson was not available, nor was the secretary, so we submitted the complaint to the officials who were present," Akula said.

Srivani Questions AIMIM's 'Patang' Symbol

Referring to her social media post, Akula said she questioned why AIMIM continues to use the patang (kite) as its party symbol, alleging that party leaders repeatedly make derogatory remarks against women, target Hindu religious sentiments, and issue threatening statements. "I stated that these AIMIM party people always object, always make derogatory remarks against females, always attack our temples, always speak wrongly about our gods and goddesses, and even make threatening remarks against Hindus for 15 minutes. After all this, why should they have the patang (kite) symbol for their party? That symbol belongs to our community. It is a mark of our community and we treat it very devotionally," Akula said.

