People's Mood Shows They Want NDA: PM Modi At Madhuranthakam Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared the photographs of the massive gathering at his rally in Madhuranthakam, stating that the people's mood depicts that they want NDA. "The mood at the NDA rally in Madhuranthakam gives a glimpse of what Tamil Nadu is thinking... Enough of DMK and their loot. The people want NDA!," PM Modi said in a post on X. The mood at the NDA rally in Madhuranthakam gives a glimpse of what Tamil Nadu is thinking... Enough of DMK and their loot. The people want NDA! twitter/11Zt6aLQ3B - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2026

PM Modi Slams 'Corrupt' DMK Government

PM Modi, during his rally, hit out at the ruling DMK-led alliance in the poll-bound Tamil Nadu, saying the countdown for its exit has begun and a BJP-NDA government will be formed in the state. PM Modi took several jibes at the DMK, saying the party has betrayed the trust of the people and alleged that it is involved in corruption. He said people are calling the "DMK government the CMC (corruption, mafia, crime) government". "You gave DMK a full majority twice, but they broke the trust of the people of Tamil Nadu. DMK made heaps of promises but delivered zero work. People are now calling the DMK government the CMC government. CMC government means a government that promotes 'Corruption, Mafia, and Crime.' The people of Tamil Nadu have now made up their minds to uproot both DMK and CMC. Here, a BJP-NDA double-engine government is certain to come to power."

He alleged that Tamil Nadu has a government that lacks "democratic values and accountability". "The DMK government serves the interests of a single family rather than the people of the state. Opportunities for advancement within the DMK seem limited, often favouring those connected by dynasty or those willing to engage in corruption, mistreatment of women, or disrespect of our culture," he said. "As a result, only individuals who are willing to participate in such behaviours are being promoted within the party. This has had serious consequences for Tamil Nadu, as the state suffers from the effects of these actions," he added.

The Prime Minister said the "massive crowd" present here is sending a strong message in Tamil Nadu and the nation. "The message that Tamil Nadu is now ready for a change. The state wants liberation from misrule of DMK and wants the BJP-NDA government," he said.

NDA Signals Poll Bugle for Assembly Elections

Tamil Nadu will face polls in the first half of this year with the opposition NDA looking to defeat the DMK-led alliance. Actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is also seeking to throw out the DMK government.

Union Minister and BJP's election in-charge in Tamil Nadu, Piyush Goyal, called Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tamil Nadu a bugle for the NDA to come to power in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. (ANI)

