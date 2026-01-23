Tangem Wallet Extends New Year Promotion: 20% Off Plus $10 In Bitcoin

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) As self-custody continues to gain importance across the crypto space, hardware wallet providers are stepping up with stronger incentives for users who want full control over their digital assets. Tangem, one of the most widely used smart card crypto wallets, has officially extended its New Year Self-Custody promotion, giving users additional time to benefit from enhanced discounts and Bitcoin rewards.

The promotion, which was originally set to expire in January, is now valid until February 2, 2026, offering an extended window for crypto users looking to upgrade their security setup or move funds off exchanges.

What is Tangem Wallet?

Tangem is a hardware wallet designed for simplicity, security, and mobility. Unlike traditional hardware wallets that rely on screens, cables, or recovery seed phrases written on paper, Tangem uses secure NFC-enabled cards or rings paired with a mobile app. The private keys are generated inside the chip and never leave the device, removing many common attack vectors.

Tangem wallets are certified with EAL6+ security standards, the same level used in banking cards and passports. For users who want self-custody without technical friction, Tangem offers a strong balance between usability and security.

Details of the Extended Promotion

Under the extended New Year Self-Custody offer, customers purchasing Tangem wallets can benefit from multiple stacked incentives:

. 10% instant discount on all wallets

. 20% total discount when using a referral code

. Extra USD 10 worth of Bitcoin as a reward

For Tangem Rings, the discount is even higher:

. 15% standard discount

. Up to 25% total discount with a referral code

This combination makes it one of the most attractive Tangem promotions seen so far, especially for users already considering a move to self-custody.

How to Activate the Double Discount

To benefit from the full offer, users need to apply two promo codes:

. CRYPTO

. NYEXTRA26

There are two simple ways to do this:

Option 1:

Manually enter both promo codes at checkout on the Tangem website.

Option 2:

Use the direct link below, where both codes are automatically pre-filled:

Users should verify that both codes are applied before completing the purchase.

Why This Matters Now

With increasing regulatory pressure on centralized exchanges and growing awareness around self-custody risks, many investors are rethinking how and where they store their crypto. Hardware wallets are no longer just for advanced users. They are becoming a standard tool for anyone holding digital assets long term.

Tangem's extended promotion comes at a time when self-custody adoption is accelerating, and the additional Bitcoin reward adds a practical incentive beyond just hardware savings.

For users who have been waiting for the right moment to switch to a hardware wallet or upgrade their current setup, this extension offers a timely opportunity to do so with added value.

The promotion remains valid until February 2, 2026, after which standard pricing will resume.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.