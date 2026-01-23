Mammootty, Adoor Gopalakrishnan Reunite For 'Padayaatra' After 30 Years

Mammootty, Adoor Gopalakrishnan Reunite for 'Padayaatra'

Superstar Mammootty is set to collaborate with the critically acclaimed director Adoor Gopalakrishnan for the movie 'Padayaatra'. The puja ceremony of the film was held today in the presence of Mammootty, director Adoor Gopalakrishnan and the film's crew. The film is produced under the banner of Mammootty Kompany. The film's production shared the photos from the puja ceremony writing, "Padayaatra Pooja Ceremony!! Shoot started today. Seeking all your love and Support." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mammootty Kampany (@mammoottykampany)

Adoor Gopalakrishnan and Mammootty are set to reunite after almost three decades. The actor-director duo last collaborated in the film 'Vidheyan'. They have earlier worked in films like Anantaram and Mathilukal. Mammootty also won the National Award for his performance in the film Mathilukal. The fans are eagerly waiting for the release of their fourth collaboration titled 'Padayaatra.'

New Project with Khalid Rahman Announced

Meanwhile, Mammootty is also set to collaborate with the director Khalid Rahman after 'Unda' for the next project. Produced under the banner of Cubes Entertainment, the production banner responsible for the blockbuster 'Marco', Mammootty's next film will be produced by Shareef Muhammed. Cubes Entertainment shared the announcement of Mammootty's upcoming film on their Instagram handle. While sharing the announcement through a tributary video for Mammootty, Cubes Entertainment wrote, "From Bloodbath to Beastland. Now it's time for the BIG BANG. A TRIBUTE TO THE BIG 'M'. Cubes Entertainments Production #3 MAMMOOKKA x KHALID RAHMAN x SHAREEF MUHAMMED."

Apart from Mammootty, the film also starred Shine Tom Chacko, Jacob Gregory and Arjun Ashokan in the lead roles.

Mammootty's Recent Outing

Mammootty was recently seen in the film 'Kalamkaval', which was directed by Jithin K Jose. The music was composed by Mujeeb Majeed. The film is produced by George Sebastian under the banner of Mammootty Kompany. (ANI)

