Ashwini Vaishnaw Visits ASML HQ, Highlights India's New Semiconductor Push

Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday visited ASML's headquarters in Veldhoven, Netherlands, according to an official release from the Ministry of Electronics and IT.

Speaking during the visit, the Minister said that India has started a new semiconductor industry and that lithography, which involves printing the circuit on the wafer, is the most complex and precision-intensive process in the entire semiconductor manufacturing chain.

"Equipment manufacturers from all over the world are setting up a base in India, because of the design capabilities, huge talent pool and the consistent policies of PM Narendra Modi. ASML enables practically every chip manufactured in the world. Its entire senior leadership," sharing an 'X' post Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Dholera Fab to Use ASML Equipment

The Minister informed that ASML is the world's leading provider of lithographic tools and added that ASML enables the manufacture of practically every chip worldwide. "Our fab in Dholera will be using ASML equipment. So I have come here to visit and understand their technology," Vaishnaw said.

India's Appeal to Global Manufacturers

The Minister emphasised that ASML coming to India would be a significant development, noting that several equipment manufacturers from across the world are now looking to establish a base in India due to the country's design capabilities, large talent pool, and the consistent policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

About ASML and Its India Engagement

ASML is the world's leading supplier to the semiconductor industry. The Dutch multinational company specialises in the development and manufacturing of photolithography machines used to produce integrated circuits. It enables leading chipmakers to mass-produce patterns on silicon, helping to make smaller, faster, and more energy-efficient chips.

An ASML delegation participated in SEMICON India 2025, where it expressed a strong interest in becoming a partner in India's semiconductor journey. (ANI)

