Who Is Salah Ahmed Jama? Somalia's Deputy PM Speaks Fluent Hindi, Says Spent Good Days In India Takes Swipe At Trump

A recent video circulating widely on social media has caught the attention of Indian viewers for an unexpected reason: Salah Ahmed Jama, the Deputy Prime Minister of Somalia, is seen speaking confident, fluent Hindi during an interview with a journalist.

When asked where he learned the language, Jama replies simply:“In India.” He goes on to recall living and studying in Pune, Hyderabad and Delhi, describing those years as“the best days of my life”. The clip, in which the Somali leader switches comfortably to Hindi, has triggered admiration online and renewed interest in India's long-standing educational and diplomatic links with Somalia.

In the interview, Jama not only speaks Hindi with ease but also reflects on the historical relationship between India and Somalia, calling the two countries“neighbours” with a shared past. He notes that India has played a significant role in educating generations of Somali leaders - including the current Somali President - a remark that resonated strongly with Indian social media users.

Many online have described the video as a reminder of India's soft power, particularly through education, at a time when geopolitical influence is often measured in economic or military terms.

A user wrote,“Wonderful knowledge of the language. Exceptional.”

Another user wrote,“unbelievable, your Hindi pronunciation is perfect.”

“Delighted to hear your fluent Hindi, Hon'ble Deputy PM Salah Jama. A beautiful nod to our centuries-old bond-from ancient sailors to today's friends,” the third user wrote.

The India connection

Born in 1980 in Erigavo in Somalia's Sanaag region, Jama spent several formative years in India before moving on to higher studies in Canada. According to official profiles, he lived in Maharashtra, Telangana and Delhi, experiences that helped shape his worldview and multilingual abilities.

Besides Somali and English, Jama speaks Hindi and Urdu - a skillset that has added to the intrigue surrounding the viral clip, according to Somalia's Prime Minister's Office.

Academic And Public Service Background

After his time in India, Jama moved to Canada, where he completed his bachelor's and master's degrees in Political Science and Developmental Studies at Carleton University in Ottawa. He later worked as a teacher and research assistant, focusing on peace-building, democratisation and state-building in post-conflict societies. His academic work includes co-authoring research on Afro-optimism and development challenges in fragile states.

He returned to Somalia in the 2000s and entered public service, playing a key role in electoral reforms and democratic institution-building. Over the years, Jama has served as Minister of Labour and later as Minister of Constitutional Affairs, where he led civil service reforms, social safety net programmes and constitutional review processes.

Role As Deputy Prime Minister

Jama was appointed Deputy Prime Minister of Somalia on 2 August 2022. In his current role, he oversees key portfolios including economic development, climate change response, rule of law implementation, inclusive politics and stabilisation efforts in areas recovered from extremist groups.

In the viral interview, he also pushed back against recent derogatory remarks made about Somalia by US President Donald Trump, asserting that Somalia is“a viable state with great potential and prosperity despite enormous challenges”.