India-US Trade Deal: PM Modi Says Interim Agreement Will 'Open New Opportunities For Farmers, Entrepreneurs, Msmes...'

MENAFN - Live Mint)Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised India and the United States' interim agreement as“great news”, adding that the deal will open new opportunities for farmers, entrepreneurs, MSMEs, startup innovators and youth seeking employment.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Modi on 7 February quoted the announcement from Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and thanked US President Donald Trump“for his personal commitment to robust ties between our countries”.

He wrote on X:“Great news for India and USA! We have agreed on a framework for an Interim Trade Agreement between our two great nations. I thank President Trump for his personal commitment to robust ties between our countries.”

Outlining the significance of the agreement, Modi added that this framework“reflects the growing depth, trust and dynamism of our partnership”.

“It strengthens 'Make in India ' by opening new opportunities for India's hardworking farmers, entrepreneurs, MSMEs, startup innovators, fishermen and more. It will generate large-scale employment for women and youngsters,” he added.

Further, the prime minister also noted that India and the US“share a commitment to promoting innovation and this framework will further deepen investment and technology partnerships between us”.

“This framework will also strengthen resilient and trusted supply chains and contribute to global growth. As India moves forward towards building a Viksit Bharat, we remain committed to building global partnerships that are future-oriented, empower our people and contribute to shared prosperity,” he added.

(This is a breaking story, more updates to come...)