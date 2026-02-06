Delhi Weather Update: Chilly Start With Fog And Pollution, Clearer Skies Later

Delhi is set for a cool winter day on February 7, with dense morning fog and pollution likely causing trouble, while afternoon sunshine may offer partial relief and visibility across the capital.

The weather in Delhi-NCR on Feb 7, 2026, will be mostly dry and pleasant. According to the IMD, the day might start with light to moderate fog, reducing visibility in the morning. However, as the sun comes out, the sky will clear up, and the day will feel comfortable. Winter isn't completely over, but it won't be as harsh as before.

On Feb 7, the minimum temperature could be between 8-11°C, while the maximum is expected to reach 21-24°C. A slight temperature increase will be seen compared to the last few days. Cold winds at 10-25 km/h will keep mornings and evenings chilly, but the afternoon sun will make the day pleasant.

Morning fog might affect road and air travel. Low visibility in some areas could delay flights. Pollution levels are also a concern, with the AQI likely to be between 250-350 ('poor' category). Kids, the elderly, and respiratory patients should be cautious.

Noida, Gurugram, and Faridabad will have similar weather to Delhi's, with light morning fog and a clear day. Due to dry conditions, farmers should monitor irrigation. Schools and colleges will operate normally, but caution is advised in the morning.

Looking at current trends, this could be the final phase of winter. Temperatures are likely to rise further from Feb 8. The effect of the western disturbance is weakening, so the cold may gradually fade in the coming days. It's best to keep an eye on IMD and weather apps for the latest updates.