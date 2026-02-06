Gurugram Latest Weather Update: Cold Morning, Low Visibility And Poor Air Quality Expected

Gurugram's weather on February 7, 2026 is expected to remain cool and dry, with dense morning fog and poor air quality raising concerns over visibility, pollution levels, and daily travel conditions across the city.

The weather in Gurugram on Feb 7, 2026, will be dry, but the chill will be noticeable. The IMD predicts dense morning fog, reducing visibility. The sky will clear up with some sun, but it will get cold again by evening.

Gurugram's minimum temperature may be around 10°C and the maximum 23°C. Despite a slight rise in temperature, cold winds at 20-30 km/h will keep it chilly. Humidity could be 60-70%.

Morning fog could be so dense that visibility drops to 50 meters, affecting road and air traffic. The AQI is expected to be between 200-300 ('poor' category), a concern for those with respiratory issues.

Early commuters are advised to use fog lights and be cautious on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway. Flights may be delayed. It's best for office-goers to leave 30 minutes early. Kids and the elderly should be dressed warmly.

Though slightly warmer than previous days, a chill will persist due to cold winds. Light drizzle is possible on Feb 9-10. Similar weather is expected in Delhi, Faridabad, and other NCR areas. Farmers are advised on crop irrigation.