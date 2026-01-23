Boxstar Movers Expands Residential Moving Operations Across Washington, DC, Maryland And Virginia

MENAFN - GetNews) BoxStar Movers moves to expand its residential moving operations across Washington, DC, Maryland and Virginia, increasing service coverage and operational capacity throughout the DMV region.







BoxStar Movers, a locally owned residential moving company, announced the expansion of its residential moving operations across Washington, DC, Maryland and Virginia, strengthening its service footprint throughout the region commonly known as the DMV. The company says the move addresses the growing demand for professional residential movers as population mobility continues across urban and suburban markets in the Mid-Atlantic.

The expansion increases BoxStar Movers' operational capacity in key population centers, including Arlington, VA, Bethesda, MD, and Alexandria, VA, where the company maintains active service locations. The move is designed to improve scheduling availability, reduce response times, and support a growing volume of residential relocations across city, suburban, and cross-border moves within the region.

Founded in Arlington, BoxStar Movers has focused on residential moving services since its inception, supporting homeowners, renters, and families navigating local and regional relocations. The company currently completes more than 1,500 residential moves annually, a volume that has driven investments in staffing, fleet readiness, and logistics coordination as part of the expanded operations.

“This expansion allows us to better meet the needs of residents moving throughout the DMV, particularly as housing patterns continue to shift across city and suburban lines,” said Rassul Yeshpayev of BoxStar Movers.“By increasing our operational footprint, we can provide more consistent scheduling and support for households relocating within Washington, DC, Maryland and Virginia.”







The expanded operations strengthen BoxStar Movers' position as a residential moving company serving high-density urban neighborhoods as well as surrounding suburban communities. The company's service area now supports a broader range of residential moving needs, including apartment relocations, single-family home moves, and townhome transitions across the region.

In addition to its core focus as residential movers, the company continues to operate as a commercial moving company, offering office movers and commercial relocation services for businesses across the DMV. These services complement residential operations while maintaining a clear separation in staffing and scheduling to prioritize household moves during peak residential moving periods.

The move also supports increased demand for local moving services, particularly among residents relocating within the same city or county. Areas such as Arlington VA, Bethesda MD, and Alexandria VA have experienced steady residential turnover, driving demand for professional residential movers familiar with building access requirements, local regulations, and neighborhood logistics.

“As we scale operations, the goal is to maintain consistency in service delivery while handling a higher volume of moves across multiple jurisdictions,” said Yeshpayev.“This expansion ensures that residents searching for Washington DC movers, Virginia movers, or Maryland movers have access to trained crews with regional experience.”

BoxStar Movers' expanded footprint also supports long-distance movers serving customers relocating across state lines. While residential moves remain the company's primary focus, interstate relocations have become a growing component of overall operations, particularly for households moving into or out of the Washington metropolitan area.

The move is part of growing trends showing continued movement between urban cores and nearby suburban markets. By increasing operational capacity across multiple service areas, BoxStar Movers aims to reduce transit inefficiencies and improve coordination between crews serving different jurisdictions within the DMV.

Service coverage now includes established residential corridors and emerging residential hubs, reinforcing the company's role as a professional residential movers provider across the region. The expansion also supports increased demand for office movers and commercial moving company services tied to business relocations and office reconfigurations.

BoxStar Movers reports that staffing levels have been adjusted to support the expanded service area, with crews trained to handle residential moves of varying sizes and complexity. Fleet availability has also been scaled to accommodate higher daily move volumes without extending service windows.

“Our focus remains on residential moving, and this expansion is a direct response to demand from households across the region,” Yeshpayev said.“By strengthening our presence across Washington, DC, Maryland and Virginia, we are better positioned to support residents during one of the most important transitions they experience.”

The expansion reinforces BoxStar Movers' presence as Arlington VA movers, Bethesda MD movers, and Alexandria VA movers while supporting broader coverage for customers seeking local, regional, or long-distance relocation services. The company expects the expanded operations to support continued growth in residential demand throughout the coming year.

About BoxStar Movers

BoxStar Movers is a locally owned residential moving company serving Washington, DC, Maryland and Virginia. Founded in Arlington, VA, the company specializes in residential moving services for homeowners, renters, and families across the DMV region.

In addition to residential moving, BoxStar Movers provides office movers, commercial moving company services, local moving services, and long distance movers for customers relocating within or beyond the Mid-Atlantic region. The company operates active service locations in Arlington, VA, Bethesda, MD, and Alexandria, VA.