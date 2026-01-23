403
EU Expresses Deep Concern Over Alleged Breakout Of IS Members In Syria
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Jan 23 (KUNA) -- The European Union (EU) on Friday expressed its "deep concern" over allegations regarding the escape of detained foreign fighters from the Islamic State (IS) group in Syria.
EU spokesperson Anouar El Anouni told journalists at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels that "the recent alleged breakouts of Daesh (IS) detainees amid the clashes are of paramount concern", referring to the fighting between the Syrian government and Kurdish forces that had previously been responsible for securing the detention facilities holding those fighters.
El Anouni added that the European Union "is closely monitoring the developments, including the transfer of remaining detained fighters, including foreign terrorist fighters, to Iraq."
He stressed that the EU is following the issue on a continuous basis, given the regional and international security threat it poses. (end)
