Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

EU Expresses Deep Concern Over Alleged Breakout Of IS Members In Syria


2026-01-23 03:07:17
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Jan 23 (KUNA) -- The European Union (EU) on Friday expressed its "deep concern" over allegations regarding the escape of detained foreign fighters from the Islamic State (IS) group in Syria.
EU spokesperson Anouar El Anouni told journalists at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels that "the recent alleged breakouts of Daesh (IS) detainees amid the clashes are of paramount concern", referring to the fighting between the Syrian government and Kurdish forces that had previously been responsible for securing the detention facilities holding those fighters.
El Anouni added that the European Union "is closely monitoring the developments, including the transfer of remaining detained fighters, including foreign terrorist fighters, to Iraq."
He stressed that the EU is following the issue on a continuous basis, given the regional and international security threat it poses. (end)
arn


MENAFN23012026000071011013ID1110642556



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search