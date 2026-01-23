Sotheby's Concierge Auctions: Texas Hill Country Legacy Estate To Headline 2026 Modamiami Auction On RM Sotheby's Stage

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- An extraordinary legacy opportunity in the heart of Central Texas will sell at auction via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Known as 'Oxbow Overlook', the magnificent architectural masterpiece-perched high above Salado Creek in Belton, just an hour north of Austin-spans more than 13 pristine acres of meticulously manicured Texas landscape.

Currently co-listed at $5.95 million by Debbie Stevenson of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty, bidding is scheduled to open on 13 February on conciergeauctions and will culminate live on 28 February at ModaMiami- the premier East Coast luxury event hosted at The Biltmore Miami-Coral Gables. Returning for its second year, Sotheby's Concierge Auctions, the world's leading auction house for luxury real estate, will join RM Sotheby's, the world's leading auction house for rare and collectible cars, to feature some of the finest Sotheby's-represented properties to ModaMiami's audience of true style connoisseurs and discerning car enthusiasts.

“Sotheby's Concierge Auctions is uniquely positioned to bring efficiency, reach, and transparency to selling exceptional properties like 'Oxbow Overlook',” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.“This estate represents exactly the type of legacy property that resonates with our global audience of highly qualified and discerning buyers, and we look forward to finding the perfect match through our return to ModaMiami with RM Sotheby's.”

“This incomparable offering perfectly captures the essence of refined living,” added Stevenson.“From its serene creekside setting and acres of privacy to its remarkable architectural details, 'Oxbow Overlook' delivers a level of craftsmanship and lifestyle that is rarely available. Bringing the property to auction on the ModaMiami and RM Sotheby's stage allows us to engage the market globally and present this estate to buyers seeking the finest of Texas.”

Built in 2001, the French Provincial–inspired residence spans approximately 7,000 square feet and is constructed entirely of native limestone and stone. A striking 24-foot entry wall of iron and glass reveals a grand foyer crowned by a dramatic 31-foot copper dome ceiling, hovering above a sweeping quarter-sawn oak staircase with copper accents. Coffered and beamed ceilings, crown molding, and custom built-ins are key features of the home's exceptional craftsmanship, while seven fireplaces, including double-sided, bedroom, and outdoor fireplaces, add warmth and architectural continuity across the home.

The four-bedroom primary residence includes multiple formal and informal living areas, a primary suite on the main level, a home office, a game room, a wet bar, and an eat-in kitchen. Elevator access, geothermal climate control, a Generac backup generator, and extensive infrastructure reflect a seamless blend of modern performance and timeless design. A separate 3,118-square-foot carriage house provides additional living space, two bedrooms, and three additional garages, complementing the attached oversized garage and workshop structures on the property.

Designed to embrace its natural surroundings, creekside walls and outdoor living spaces conform to the bluff's natural curve, offering spectacular views across the property and showcasing thoughtful conveniences at every turn. The estate features a heated gunite exercise pool with swim jets and a spa, an outdoor kitchen, and expansive covered and open patios that are ideal for both intimate gatherings and large-scale events.

Located in Belton in the heart of Central Texas, 'Oxbow Overlook' offers a rare combination of privacy and proximity. The estate is minutes from Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow Lake, 10 minutes from historic Salado Village, and within easy reach of championship golf courses, hiking trails, and outdoor recreation. Residents enjoy access to charming downtowns, acclaimed dining, cultural attractions, and the broader Texas Hill Country, making 'Oxbow Overlook' an exceptional retreat that remains connected to the region's most vibrant destinations.

Images of the property may be viewed online. All photography and videography should be credited to JPM Real Estate Photography.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will fund new homes for families in need.

Agents will be compensated in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for complete details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby's brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.

Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's. Today, the company's global footprint spans more than 1,100 offices located in 86 countries and territories worldwide, including 47 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. Through a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for art and luxury, the company licenses the Sotheby's International Realty brand for its franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with Sotheby's, established in 1744. For more information, visit

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities operate within Compass International Holdings (CIH), a global real estate services company. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.