Minerva Virtual Academy Launches In Abu Dhabi, New Model For Modern Learners

For many parents today, the question is no longer simply whether their child is performing well academically, but whether they are genuinely thriving. Long school days, exam pressure and rigid structures have left families increasingly questioning whether traditional schooling suits every child. Responding to this shift, Minerva Virtual Academy (MVA), the award-winning British online school fully accredited by the UK Department for Education, has officially launched its Abu Dhabi community.

The launch brought together families, educators and stakeholders from across the UAE to explore MVA's distinctive hybrid schooling model, designed to deliver academic excellence alongside emotional wellbeing, flexibility and personal confidence.

Recommended For You Looking for a job in UAE? Key sectors and in-demand roles in 2025 revealed BTS fans warned of fake websites ahead of World Tour ticket presale

Founded in the UK in 2020 with just four students, Minerva Virtual Academy today supports over 1,400 families across more than 60 countries. Its expansion into Abu Dhabi reflects growing demand across the Gulf for education models that adapt to the child - not the other way around.

MVA's approach blends structured live online lessons, self-paced independent study, and weekly one-to-one mentoring, ensuring students receive individual attention while progressing at a pace that suits their learning style. The model is particularly suited to globally mobile families, elite athletes and performers, high-achieving students, and neurodivergent learners who may find traditional classroom environments challenging.

The Abu Dhabi launch event featured keynote addresses by Founder & CEO Hugh Viney and Harry Allen, Vice Principal, alongside first-hand stories from MVA students and parents in the region. Interactive sessions demonstrated how the school's model integrates seamlessly into family life without compromising academic rigour.

“We believe education must adapt to the child - not the other way around,” said Hugh Viney, Founder & CEO of Minerva Virtual Academy.“MVA was created after seeing too many capable, creative children struggle in systems that weren't designed for them. When students feel supported, understood and less pressured, they learn better. Our expansion into Abu Dhabi reflects our commitment to offering families in the Gulf a flexible, wellbeing-led alternative that still delivers outstanding academic outcomes.”

Leading MVA's regional engagement, Harry Allen brings over 20 years of education experience across the Middle East, Asia and Africa, ensuring the school's global ethos is delivered with strong cultural understanding.

“MVA isn't just another online platform,” said Allen.“It's a real school built on relationships between educators, students and families. For many parents, this isn't about replacing school - it's about finding a school that finally works for their child.”

While learning takes place online, community remains central to the MVA experience. Students and families benefit from regular local meet-ups, enrichment activities and study hubs, ensuring social connection alongside academic growth.

Over the next six months, MVA plans to deepen its presence across the UAE and wider GCC through strategic partnerships, including a collaboration with 8BillionIdeas to expand extracurricular offerings, in-person study hubs with ElevatED's Learner's Lounge, and the recent appointment of a dedicated regional Marketing & Community Manager.

As awareness around student mental wellbeing, personalised learning pathways and educational flexibility continues to grow, Minerva Virtual Academy's Abu Dhabi launch signals a broader evolution in how families across the region are redefining what school can - and should - look like.