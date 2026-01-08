Jim Thompson, Thai Airways Launch 2026 In-Flight Collection

Kittiphong Sansomboon, Chief Commercial Officer, THAI, said,“This collaboration showcases our commitment to elevating in-flight service and sharing authentic Thai identity with the world, with a strong focus on sustainability.”

Frank Cancelloni, Group CEO, Jim Thompson, added,“We are proud to continue this partnership. The new collection enhances the passenger journey through rich fabrics and designs celebrating Thailand's heritage.”

Highlights of the 2026 collection: 14 new amenity bag designs inspired by Thai culture and nature; and exclusive prints including House on the Klong, Orchids Bunch, Elephant Legacy, and Stamp Siam;

The collection is available on Royal Silk Class international routes over 3h 30m (except Milan, Paris, Tokyo, Shanghai).

Royal Silk Class passengers on European routes can now enjoy long-sleeve comfort wear featuring Jim Thompson's signature Origami Elephant motif.

Eco-friendly fabrics, biodegradable items, and sustainable packaging reflect the shared commitment of both brands.

The 2026 Jim Thompson x Thai Airways Collection invites passengers to“Live the Story” of Thai culture in every journey.

