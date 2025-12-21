Munawar Faruqui Calls Out Potential Scam, Urges Caution In Charity Promotions, Elvish Yadav Reacts

MENAFN - Live Mint) Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui is in the spotlight since he shared a string of videos detailing how he evaded a probable scam promotion while making snide dig at fellow internet personality Elvish Yadav. The Bigg Boss 17 winner alleged that an NGO approached him and offered him money to promote a fundraising campaign for an ailing child.

In the video clip, the 33-year-old documented an incident that happened while he was on Amsterdam tour. The video begins with Munawar Faruqui saying,“I don't make such videos, but I am making one today. We were in Amsterdam, and my manager got a call that we had to promote a reel and a story."

| Munawar Faruqui on hit list: 2 Goldy Brar gangsters nabbed in Delhi encounter Watch the videos here:

According to Munawar, his manager received a call to promote a campaign with a reel and story. Upon inquiry, he learnt that the fundraising ageny wanted donations for a child suffering from a rare ailment.

Doubting the intentions of the agency that contacted him, he asserted that they were ready to pay the hefty fees that the rapper charges. When the Lock Upp 1 winner realised that the crowd funding for the medical treatment of the described minor seemed to be a scam he declined the offer.

Munawar Faruqui can be heard saying,“We have never gambled. We don't sell tobacco or such products. So, I was shocked that what kind of business is this? There will be treatment. It may be genuine or not. But where will the money go after the treatment?" He alleged that there might be some business motive over the involvement of an NGO and an entire agency.

| Elvish Yadav dating Jannat Zubair? Bigg Boss star shares romantic pics online

In another clip, he asked his fellow mates to refrain from doing any such promotions. Raising awareness about fraudulent campaigns and gimmicks, he stated,“Just putting it here so that those people who are doing such things (promoting charity campaigns) must not do it.”

He drew comparison with gambling and investments while he emphasised,“Everyone loves money. Even I love it. But I don't love it so much." Urging the public to make rational decisions, he requested everyone to make genuine good deeds by helping the needy.

What's the link with Elvish Yadav?

After the videos were shared on Instagram, several social media users pointed out that Munawar's video was an indirect call-out of a potential scam while many alleged that he had been hinting at Elvish Yadav.

Social media sensation and singer Elvish Yadav on Saturday posted a video which seemed to be a clarification to the allegations circulating online that he took money from fraudulent fundraising agencies.“I stay away from controversies nowadays, neither do I comment on anyone nor have I come to give a reply to anyone in this video but there was a need for this video,” Elvish Yadav said.

| Munawar Faruqui in legal trouble, faces lawsuit for 'insulting religion'

The 28-year-old declared that he doesn't charge money for any help.“If the people asking for money are ready to pay me then they obviously don't need money. JJ Communications is an old friend of mine which had approached me with the agency,” he added. He rejected rumours of his involvement in any scam and further noted that any bank transfer can be traced in this digital world. He also mentioned that he verified the information and documents provided to ascertain the authenticity of the NGO.