Case Study: How Competitive Intelligence Supported An AI Platform Company In Benchmarking Competitor Capabilities And Go-To-Market Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As competition accelerates across artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI platforms, technology companies are increasingly relying onto support strategic decision-making. In a recent engagement, Astute Analytica supported athrough a structured competitive intelligence initiative focused on benchmarking competitor capabilities and go-to-market strategies.

The client operated in a rapidly evolving AI market characterized by frequent feature releases, aggressive pricing strategies, and the entry of new competitors. Leadership required objective, up-to-date intelligence to support product positioning and commercial planning decisions.

The Challenge

The AI platform company faced several strategic challenges:



Limited visibility into how competitors were positioning AI capabilities across different customer segments

Difficulty benchmarking feature sets, pricing models, and deployment approaches Uncertainty around emerging competitors and evolving go-to-market strategies

Traditional market research reports did not provide the level of granularity or timeliness required to support internal strategy discussions.

The Competitive Intelligence Approach

Astute Analytica designed a customized CI framework tailored to the client's priorities, which included:



Mapping the competitive landscape across leading and emerging AI platform providers

Benchmarking product capabilities, feature differentiation, and pricing models

Tracking competitor announcements, partnerships, and go-to-market initiatives Validating findings through targeted expert interviews with industry professionals

Insights were delivered through strategic benchmark reports and structured dashboards, allowing stakeholders to quickly compare competitors and identify positioning gaps.

Outcome and Strategic Impact

The competitive intelligence engagement enabled the client to:



Refine its product positioning based on clear differentiation opportunities

Align internal product, strategy, and marketing teams around a shared competitive view

Identify white-space opportunities for future feature development Support leadership discussions with objective, expert-validated insights

The case highlights how competitive intelligence can help AI platform companies navigate fast-moving markets and make more confident strategic decisions.

Astute Analytica continues to support organizations across industries with competitive intelligence and benchmarking services, helping clients translate competitor and market insights into actionable strategies.

For enquiries related to Competitive Intelligence & Benchmarking services, please submit your request at:



About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global market research and advisory firm providing data-driven insights across industries such as technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and more. We publish multiple reports daily, equipping businesses with the intelligence they need to navigate market trends, emerging opportunities, competitive landscapes, and technological advancements.

With a team of experienced business analysts, economists, and industry experts, we deliver accurate, in-depth, and actionable research tailored to meet the strategic needs of our clients. At Astute Analytica, our clients come first, and we are committed to delivering cost-effective, high-value research solutions that drive success in an evolving marketplace.

Astute AnalyticaPhone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)For Sales Enquiries:Website:Follow us on: