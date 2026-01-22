Ipower Accelerates Supersuite Execution With Koala Story Onboarding And Logistics Cost Reductions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPower Inc. (Nasdaq: IPW) (“iPower” or the“Company”) today announced tangible operating progress across its SuperSuite supply chain platform (“SuperSuite”), including onboarding a new supply-chain partner and the rollout of additional last-mile logistics vendors that are already live and operational, improving unit economics.

Koala Story Onboarded as New SuperSuite Supply Chain Partner

Koala Story, a healthy pet snack brand, has joined iPower's SuperSuite ecosystem as a supply chain partner. The initial product launch will focus on Koala Story's U.S.-manufactured Chicken Chips dog treats, with additional products planned for future expansion across online sales channels.

Koala Story's products are produced by an experienced U.S. manufacturing partner that supports major national consumer brands sold through leading U.S. retail channels. iPower believes the pet snack category is a large and growing market supported by premiumization trends and repeat purchase consumer behavior, and that Koala Story is well positioned for online scale.

Last-Mile Delivery Costs Reduced Through New Logistics Partners

To improve delivery efficiency and reduce last mile costs, iPower has engaged new logistics partners, including UniUni and GoFo, both of which are already live within the Company's logistics network. These partnerships are expected to lower last mile delivery costs and improve delivery performance in key regions.

“SuperSuite is built to scale through iPower's operating execution and disciplined cost management,” said Lawrence Tan , CEO of iPower.“Onboarding quality partners and structurally lowering fulfillment costs are the fundamentals that drive durable value creation, and we are focused on executing those fundamentals.”

As part of its long-term strategy, iPower continues to evaluate its operating and capital structure to maximize long-term stockholder value.

About iPower Inc.

iPower Inc. (Nasdaq: IPW) is a technology- and data-driven online retailer and a provider of value-added e-commerce services for third-party products and brands. iPower operates a nationwide fulfillment network and is expanding infrastructure across software, logistics, and manufacturing, with an aim to also pursue initiatives in digital assets and blockchain integration. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the implementation of iPower's digital asset strategy, the anticipated benefits of holding digital assets, and iPower's future business plans in this sector. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that iPower believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“aim,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“potential,”“continue,”“is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. iPower undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although iPower believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure investors that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and iPower cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results and performance in iPower's Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other SEC filings.

