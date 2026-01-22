Flipit Reveals The“Back Of The Internet,” A New Layer For Trust And Transparency

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONG KONG, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flipit is proud to announce the launch of its browser-based product designed to bring trust, transparency, and real-world context back to the internet.

The internet has a front-but until now, it hasn't had a back. As online scams rise and trust in reviews continues to erode, users are often left without reliable ways to evaluate websites, products, or services. Many sites don't support reviews at all, while others rely on systems that can be manipulated by bots or paid activity.

Flipit, a new Google Chrome extension, addresses this gap by adding a layer of context directly on top of any webpage, giving users real-time insight where it matters most.

Reviews Where Decisions Happen

Flipit lets users leave and view reviews and feedback on any webpage. Once installed, users can“flip” a page to see what others have experienced. All comments and reviews live on the back of the page, visible to anyone who visits later.

There's no separate website, no search required-the context appears at the moment a decision is being made. This approach makes Flipit less like a traditional review platform and more like a public memory layer for the web, preserving shared knowledge and experiences exactly where they are needed.

Independent by Design

Reviews exist independently of the sites they reference, reducing the risk of manipulation. Website owners can claim their pages to verify authenticity and provide additional context, but they cannot remove reviews, ensuring that user feedback remains intact.

Built for a Web Without Trust

With fake reviews, fragmented platforms, and closed ecosystems, it's increasingly difficult to know what-or who-to trust online. Flipit was built for that reality. By enabling reviews on any site, it helps users share real experiences, flag suspicious behavior, and navigate the web with confidence. The product is lightweight, easy to use, and independent of the websites it overlays.

Infrastructure That Preserves Integrity

Under the hood, Flipit is supported by a distributed network of Flipit Cores (Nodes), which power how data is stored, served, and governed across the platform.

These Cores (Nodes) host review content using the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS), enabling decentralized, tamper-resistant storage and efficient retrieval of information. By distributing data across independent operators rather than centralizing it under a single authority, Flipit is designed to remain resilient, transparent, and difficult to censor or manipulate.

Flipit Cores(Nodes) also play a role in the platform's long-term governance. Node operators can participate in key decisions through voting mechanisms, allowing the community itself to help shape how the ecosystem evolves. This structure reinforces Flipit's core principle: trust should emerge from the network, not be dictated by a single platform.

Community-Driven Credibility

Flipit relies on community participation to surface meaningful insights. Its built-in Credibility system scores contributions based on quality, rewarding thoughtful participation. Advanced bot detection and moderation tools help limit spam and automated content, maintaining a high signal-to-noise ratio while scaling community input.

The company describes this as revealing the“back of the internet”-a hidden layer where context, history, and collective experience exist alongside the pages people already see.

Availability

Flipit is available as a Google Chrome extension.

About Flipit

Flipit delivers real-time reviews and comments on any website, empowering you to expose scams, call out deception, and share honest feedback while enjoying a more transparent browsing experience.

