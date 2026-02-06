Kannada Star Couple Upendra, Priyanka Fall Victim To Cyber Fraud Bengaluru Police Arrest Accused

This incident teaches us to think ten times before clicking on unknown links or transferring money. Although the news is alarming, there is appreciation for the police who have taken action and arrested the accused.

Sandalwood's power couple, Upendra and Priyanka, were duped by cybercriminals who hacked their phones, leading to a financial loss of approximately 1.5 lakh rupees.The scam began when Priyanka Upendra clicked a seemingly harmless link, which gave hackers complete control of her WhatsApp account, initiating fraudulent money requests.Posing as Priyanka, the scammers sent an urgent message to her son, who, believing his mother was in need, immediately transferred 50,000 rupees to the fraudsters.Following a complaint, police traced the cyber trail to Bihar, arresting Vikas Kumar and bringing him to Bengaluru for further investigation into the high-profile case.The arrest of Vikas Kumar revealed a shocking truth: a large network of over 150 young men in his village are allegedly involved in a widespread cybercrime racket.